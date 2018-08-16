PHOTO GALLERY: Sir William Robertson Academy A Level Results hit new heights in 2018

For what is only Sir William Robertson Academy’s fifth cohort of Year 13 students there were celebrations today as superb A level exam results were revealed.

Celebrating its six year anniversary of the Sixth Form in September, the Welbourn-based school said its staff and students have been working extremely hard towards their A Level examinations and building on the results achieved over the last few years.

Olivia Calver-Bridge - from Greylees near Sleaford, Chloe Spencer, Ben Little and Ethan Ayling with their results at Sir William Robertson Academy. EMN-180816-123908001

Nearly 70 per cent of grades achieved by students were an A* - C in their A Level results.

The majority of the delighted Sixth Form students have gained places at their first choice universities.

Olivia Calver-Bridge from Greylees, near Sleaford, gained an A in Health and Social Care and 2 Bs in English Literature and English Language and is going to study English Language and Linguistics at Sheffield University. Millie Randall from Wellingore secured two As in Geography and Media Studies and a B in English Language and is going to study Geography at Newcastle University.

Matthew Young from Newark is celebrating his three A*s in Maths, Further Maths and French and is going to study Mathematics with Modern Languages at UCL (University College London). Talented linguist and mathematician Matthew achieved a record breaking 15 GCSEs in 2016 with 9 A*s including Japanese, French and German and 3 As followed by 4 As at AS Level last year.

Samuel Boardman from Newark gained an A* in Further Maths, with As in Maths and Physics and is going to study Physics with Theoretical Astrophysics at Nottingham University.

Max Hamilton from Coddington gained three Bs in Maths, History and Business and is going to study Business Management.

Sir William Robertson’s BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport students are celebrating great success in their course with two students gaining triple Distinctions and another student gaining a double Distinction and a Merit. Laura Pinfold from Caythorpe secured a double Distinction and a Merit.

Caitlin Colquhoun-Scoffield from Winthorpe and Curtis Taylor from Grantham both gained triple Distinctions which is equivalent to three As at A Level. Caitlin is going to study Physical Education at Chester and Curtis hopes to join the Marines.

Mark Guest, Headteacher commented: “We are delighted with this year’s superb A Level results.

“Nearly 70 per cent of grades achieved by students were an A* - C in their A Level results out-performing last summer’s best ever results in terms of the average grade achieved.

“It is fantastic to see so many of our students securing top grades in their A Levels and wonderful to celebrate the achievements of our BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport students who have performed at an extremely high level, some gaining triple Distinctions.“

Charlotte Wilson, Head of Sixth Form added: “I am so incredibly proud of all of the Year 13 students and their achievements over the course of the past two years. These results reflect the students’ exceptional hard work and dedication to their studies and they are now in a position to continue their successes undertaking further education at fantastic universities, taking up exciting apprenticeship placements and beginning a wide range of interesting careers.

“We wish them all the best for the future.”

Some students opted to join apprenticeship programmes like Sam Newton from Newark who is joining BAE Systems to undertake a career in mechanical engineering. Lewis Stott from Coddington will be joining RPS in Newark pursuing a career in structural engineering.