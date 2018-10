The annual quiz run by the Old Carrensians Association will take place at Sleaford Cricket Club on Friday, October 12. It is open to teams of six, and the cost of entry is £5 per team member. A buffet will be provided and there is a prize for the winning team. Anyone can take part.

It starts at 7.30pm at the cricket club, on London Road.

To enter a team contact Will Cooke on 07899 754371.