Post 16 awards given to academy students

Sir William Robertson Academy’s Post 16 Awards saw a packed hall filled with current Sixth Formers, past students who have ventured off to university, college, apprenticeships or employment and their families.

The awards is an opportunity by the Welbourn-based school to celebrate examination achievements, and for students to formally receive their GCSE, A Level and BTEC certificates.

Alethea Meachem, winner of the Exceptional Achievement Award at GCSE trophy and the Bonfield Trophy for Geography for the highest attainment at GCSE. pictured with guest speaker Liz Rijnenberg. EMN-190128-121245001

The awards also recognised academic scholars, Head Students and those with 100 per cent attendance.

Liz Rijnenberg, a former pupil of Sir William Robertson between 1967-72, was guest speaker. After completing a degree in Social Policy and Administration at Nottingham University, Mrs Rijnenberg trained as a social worker and later joined the Probation Service where she worked as a practitioner, subsequently moving into strategic roles including chiefe executive positions in both England and Wales. She was made an OBE in 2016 in recognition of her services to Probation.

Alethea Meachem received the Exceptional Achievement Award at GCSE trophy and the Bonfield Trophy for Geography for the highest attainment at GCSE. This award was donated by Aberystwyth University to celebrate student Amy Bonfield securing a place at the university to study Geography from the first cohort of Sir William Robertson Academy’s sixth formers four years ago.

Shivam Keshvala, Jessica Chen, Charlotte Jordan, Lewis Hobbs, Dominika Kubanek, Samuel Wright and Charlotte Hinbest all received Outstanding Achievement at GCSE Awards, receiving Amazon vouchers and certificates. Alethea gained four grade 9s in Chemistry, Biology, French and Geography, four grade 8s for English Literature, English Language, Physics and Performing Arts, a grade B in Additional Maths and a grade 7 in Maths and is studying at SWRA’s Sixth Form.

Matthew Young was awarded the Exceptional Achievement at A Level trophy as top performing student who gained three A*s in Maths, Further Maths and French at A Level and is studying Mathematics with Modern Languages at University College London. Talented linguist and mathematician Matthew achieved a record breaking 15 GCSEs in 2016 with 9 A*s including Japanese, French and German and 3 As followed by 4 As at AS Level the previous year.

Samuel Boardman, Millie Randall, Olivia Calver-Bridge, Caitlin Colquhoun-Scoffield and Curtis Taylor all received Outstanding Achievement at A Level/BTEC awards. Millie Randall from Wellingore secured two As in Geography and Media Studies and a B in English Language and is studying Geography at Newcastle University.

Mark Guest, headteacher commented: “We were delighted to welcome Mrs Rijnenberg back to the school after all this time and show her how the school has grown and developed over the years. We are extremely proud of all our students and it was fantastic to welcome back so many of our former Sixth Formers and Year 11s to receive their A Level/BTEC/GCSE certificates celebrating their wonderful achievements.”

Head students Georgia-May Freshney and Jamie Redmond presented Mrs Rijnenberg with a hamper and Mr Guest gave a review of the year’s activities at the school.