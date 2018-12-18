Pupil wins ‘geographer of the year’ accolade

A young Sleaford pupil has beaten off competition from thousands of other UK geography students to win a top prize in the subject.

Eve Russell, of St George’s Academy, was crowned Young Geographer of the Year in the A-level (16-18 years) category at an awards ceremony in London.

Eve was singled out by judges after impressing them with her answer to the question ‘what makes the Arctic unique?’ Her answer had to be provided in the form of a 1,500 word essay - which could include illustrations and maps.

Eve is taught in the subject by Mr Scott and Mrs Walker.

A school spokesman said: “Eve entered an essay that explored how the Arctic has increasingly changed, with a particular emphasis on its indigenous people.

“Despite tough competition from entries from hundreds of different schools, Eve’s essay stood out to impress geographers and experts specialising in Arctic research.”

They added: “The Geography Department at St George’s Academy is extremely proud of Eve’s incredible achievement. She is a natural and intuitive geographer, who sets a great example to all St George’s students of what they can achieve. Congratulations Eve!”

The Young Geographer of the Year competition is run by the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) to encourage pupils to engage with geographical issues.

This year, the society received 1,100 entries from over 260 schools, with thousands of additional pupils taking part in in-school competitions.