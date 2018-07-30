Pupils’ 100m-long message on plastics

The damage done to the sea by plastics has been highlighted by pupils at a Sleaford school through the creation of a 100m-long piece of art.

The Year Seven children at Carre’s Grammar School laid out 200 pieces of plastic on a 100m stretch of the football pitch, inspired by a statistic that for every 100m of British coastline there is, on average, 200 pieces of plastic.

The creation is merely the latest way in which the 26 pupils from 7C have been raising awareness about the issue of plastics in the sea this year, spurred on by the BBC’s Blue Planet II.

They have organised assemblies, created wall displays, and spoken with a range of people about the matter, including the school’s catering team, relatives, and – as part of a geography field trip – visitors to Lincoln.

Year Seven geography teacher Sally Wilson said: “We have all been very impressed with the work that 7C have done this year, raising the profile of this global problem within our school and local community.

“I hope that they will continue to lead the way in taking responsibility for the environment.”

Tips they offer include: choosing reusable shopping bags over plastic bags, swapping cling film for tinfoil or plastic containers, and using a refillable water bottle.