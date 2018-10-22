Pupils hear from former vice-chairman of Football Association

A former vice-chairman of the Football Association, a man credited as one of the main architects of the Premier League, has spoken to pupils in Sleaford.

David Dein gave a presentation to young people in the town on Tuesday as part of the Speakers for Schools charity.

Founded in 2011 by journalist Robert Peston, Speakers for Schools aims to inspire students and broaden horizons through free talks delivered by leading figures.

More than 100 children from years nine to 13 at Carre’s Grammar School, Kesteven and Sleaford High School, and the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form, attended David’s presentation, held at the high school.

David joined the Arsenal FC board of directors in 1983 and was made vice-chairman in the same year.

He also rose to vice-chairman of the Football Association and served on numerous UEFA and FIFA committees.

He was president of the hugely successful Arsenal Ladies Team and is the man who brought Arsene Wenger to Arsenal in 1996.

His time at Arsenal saw the club win 18 trophies (the league five times, the FA Cup five times, the Community Shield five times, the League cup twice, and the UEFA Cup once).

Josephine Smith, head of school at Kesteven and Sleaford High School, said: “We were very lucky to receive a visit from David Dein, who has an international reputation in his field.

“Despite his demanding schedule he was keen to spend time with our young people, inspiring them to appreciate the benefits of hard work, vision and courage.

“Students commented on how grounded he seemed, as well as his warmth, sense of humour and interest in their futures.”

Since being established, Speakers for Schools has delivered more than 5,000 talks, reaching 600,000-plus children.

Other Speakers for Schools speakers include Prime Minister Theresa May, Private Eye editor and Have I Got News For You team captain Ian Hislop, and writer, director and co-creator of Alan Partridge Armando Iannucci.

Ashley Hodges, executive director at Speakers for Schools, said: “David is a prolific and cherished speaker at Speakers for Schools. His talks always successfully impart important life lessons and messages which leave a lasting impact on the students. We are delighted to have David as part of our network.

“Helping students hear directly from the leaders of today and sharing their unique insights and advice, is an essential way we can help broaden horizons for students from state schools, academies and colleges.”