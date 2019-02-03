Pupils learn about road safety awareness

Pupils at Chestnut Street Primary Academy who took part in the 'Be Bright' road safety day. Image supplied.
The dangers on the road and advice on how to stay safe was highlighted for pupils at a special ‘Be Bright’ event held at Chestnut Street Primary Academy in Ruskington.

They were given lots of information about how to stay safe - including the need to wear bright clothing in the winter months. Class 2 teacher Sharon Wilson said: “An assembly was held and led by our Junior Road Safety Officers, William and Summer. The officers are running a competition to design a new bag tag with prizes that include a reflective bag, bag tag and wrist bands. This is part of the school’s work with the Road Safety Partnership. Our Junior Road Safety Officers are working to promote a positive approach to road safety and the need to stay safe during the winter months.”