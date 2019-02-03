Pupils learn about road safety awareness

The dangers on the road and advice on how to stay safe was highlighted for pupils at a special ‘Be Bright’ event held at Chestnut Street Primary Academy in Ruskington.

They were given lots of information about how to stay safe - including the need to wear bright clothing in the winter months. Class 2 teacher Sharon Wilson said: “An assembly was held and led by our Junior Road Safety Officers, William and Summer. The officers are running a competition to design a new bag tag with prizes that include a reflective bag, bag tag and wrist bands. This is part of the school’s work with the Road Safety Partnership. Our Junior Road Safety Officers are working to promote a positive approach to road safety and the need to stay safe during the winter months.”