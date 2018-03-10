Pupils’ maths challenge

Youngsters at Leasingham’s St Andrew’s CofE Primary School recently enjoyed a series of practical maths challenges in the spirit of TV’s Crystal Maze.

It came thanks to a visit from Subject Revolution, a group which provides interactive and hands-on educational experiences for children in the areas of maths, English, and history.

The visit saw pupils having to work in teams to complete the challenges to ‘save the school’.

Headteacher David Hodgson said: “The children had a fantastic challenging day and enjoyed applying their maths skills and working together to solve the problems.”

The day was supported from money raised by the school’s PTFA.

Pictured is a scene from the day, featuring some of the items the children had to use to solve the puzzles.

For more information on Subject Revolution, visit www.subjectrevolution.co.uk

Picture: supplied