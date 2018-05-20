Pupils tackle maths brain teaser contest

Fourteen primary schools from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire joined in a maths challenge at a Sleaford area academy.

Sir William Robertson Academy played host at its annual Primary Maths Challenge.

All the school teams taking part in the maths challenge. EMN-181005-163754001

In its third year, the Maths Challenge was the biggest one to date with all the pupils doing amazingly well.

Navenby Primary School’s team were declared overall winners with 171 points closely followed by Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Primary School, from Sleaford in second place with 160 points and Rauceby Church of England Primary in third place just one point behind on 159.

Other local primary schools taking part in the challenge included Cranwell, Brant Broughton, St Botolph’s School of Quarrington and Ancaster School.

The Maths Challenge was organised by Scott Henshaw, the academy’s lead practitioner in maths and Lauren White, maths teacher. The day’s activities included rounds in logic, cross number, a group round and a relay round.

Second placed ' Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Primary School. EMN-181005-163815001

The teams of four were made up of Year 5 and 6 pupils.

All participants were presented with certificates, goody bags and the winning Navenby team received trophies.

Mr Henshaw commented: “We were delighted to see even more local schools taking part in our third annual Maths Challenge.

“All the pupils did a superb job and were a real credit to their schools.

Third placed ' Rauceby Church of England Primary School. EMN-181005-163804001

Mr Henshaw added: “The idea of the challenge is to expose them to the kind of maths they will soon be studying at secondary school but in a fun environment.”