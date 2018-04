Pupils from Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford participated in the BBC’s annual School Report Day.

Ten Year 7 students visited BBC Media City in Salford.

They took part in journalism workshops, an interviewing masterclass, a behind-the-scenes tour and the chance to try out presenting the news and weather.

They also got to meet Blue Peter’s Radzi Chinyanganya.

A school spokesman said pupils ‘thoroughly enjoyed the day’ with some intent on persuing a career in journalism, inspired by the visit.