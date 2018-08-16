Record-breaking fourth rise in A level pass rate at St George’s Academy in Sleaford

There were tears, highs and lows as students in the Sleaford area collected their A level results and discovered whether they had been accepted for their chosen university or career path.

It was the first year of the Government’s new, tougher academic system or grading as many subjects shifted to a purely end-of-year exam for their results.

At St George’s Academy in Sleaford they were celebrating a record pass rate of 99.5 per cent, a rise in the pass rate for the fourth year in a row and the percentage of A and B grades also improved again to reach a new academy record of 36 per cent.

Outcomes achieved by students on vocational courses improved on last year too; the number of Distinction and Distinction * grades rose to 71 per cent and the overall pass rate matched the 2016 and 2017 record score of 100 per cent.

Academy Principal, Wayne Birks said: “This is yet another excellent set of post 16 results and I’m delighted that many of our students have achieved grades which have either secured them employment or a place at their first choice University.

“We have recently seen the introduction of new courses at post 16 so for students to achieve record breaking scores again is a tribute to their effort and hard work and the dedication, skill and commitment of St George’s staff.

“I am particularly delighted with the large numbers of high level grades achieved by our students. Well over a third of St George’s sixth formers achieved either A or B grades at A level and 71 per cent of vocational grades were Distinction or Distinction *.

“These outcomes confirm that St George’s students continue to perform at a high level in A level and vocational subjects and I would like to congratulate them and my colleagues for all the hard work and effort that has made this success possible.”