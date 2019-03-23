Rotary scheme gets under way at village school

There are more than 20,000 of them, spread across 150-plus countries, and now there is one at Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn – an Interact Club.

Interact Clubs are a Rotary initiative which aim to bring together young people aged 12-18 to develop leadership skills.

Members organise at least two projects a year, one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding.

Sixth form students at Sir William Robertson Academy have been working with members of Grantham Rotary Club over the last few months to set up a club, launching it last month.

It is currently working with ActionAid, a charity which helps give women and girls a chance to have a better education, and also looking at local and international projects, including helping homeless shelters.

Its first fundraising event was a Valentine’s cookie baking event which raised £117.

The launch of the club was marked with a ceremony held at the school attended by Grantham Rotarians.

President for the school’s Interact Club Caitlin MacNeill said: “We are excited to be working with ActionAid, supporting women and girls across the globe, and look forward to future collaborations, making a difference locally.”

Peter Berry, who will be Grantham Rotary’s district governor for 2020/21, said: “The Rotary Club of Grantham is very proud and privileged to work with the outstanding students and staff at Sir William Robertson.

“We are very pleased to welcome them into the family of Rotary and look forward to working with staff and students for many years to come. Interact students are the potential Rotary members of the future, and we will be very happy to help them learn, and to learn from them.”