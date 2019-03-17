Sadness as village pre-school to close

A village pre-school group has announced it is closing its doors soon after 50 years in operation, blaming falling attendances and limited opening hours at its current location.

Ancaster Pre-school said that it is “with great sadness” they will be closing at the end of the Easter term.

The pre-school, a registered charity, is based in Ancaster Village Hall, and recently celebrated 50 years in existence by planting a memorial tree in the village.

A statement on their Facebook page said: “This is not a decision that we have come to lightly and have worked tirelessly since September exploring many avenues that would enable us to keep open.

“Low attendance and restricted opening times has drastically impacted on the pre-school and has unfortunately left us in this situation.”

The management added: “We will be sorting through equipment over the next few weeks as we have to sell everything so will be posting on here and holding a sale near the end of March.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported the pre-school over the years and we will truly miss being part of the community.”

They added: “We are truly devastated that we are in this position. We have tried everything possible to remain open from trying to increase hours at the hall to moving to a new venue, we have had the support of our local authority Early Years advisor and have spent many hours trying to save costs without having a direct impact on the pre-school and have unfortunately exhausted all of our options.”

There was a great deal of sadness amd disappointment among current parents and those who had used teh service or worked there in the past. However, not being able to open every day due to other regular hall bookings had made it difficult to compete with other pre-schools.

The pre-school employed three staff and was repeatedly graded outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

Parent, Amber Doll, of Ancaster, said: “After 50 years it’s a great loss to a community and all the people that have used them.

“I have two other children I would love to send there but won’t be able to.”