Saying ‘thank you’ and ‘goodbye’

Staff and pupils at Leasingham’s St Andrew’s CofE Primary School have bid a fond farewell to a member of the school family as she moves into retirement.

The Rev Canon Christine Pennock, who is rector at St Andrew’s Church, in Leasingham, and is also Rural Dean of Lafford, is retiring and the school wanted to say ‘thank you’ and ‘goodbye’.

She has been a governor, vicar and friend of the school for 10 years and holds a special place for the children of St Andrew’s, headteacher David Hodgson said.

“We have enjoyed her wise words and stories and will miss her greatly,” he said.

To mark her retirement, pupils presented her with flowers and also made a special card signed by all the school community.