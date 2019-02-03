School builds balance bikes

Early Years pupils at Caythorpe School are looking forward to better weather so they can get on the new bikes they built to perfect their balancing skills safely before upgrading to the real thing.

They were joined by volunteer Mark Brockington who helped put the bikes together.

‘Balanceability’ is becoming popular in schools across the country and is a new way of introducing children to cycling without having to use pedals or stabilisers. The objective is to develop dynamic balance skills and confidence in children to ready them for using a traditional bike.

The Balanceability programme is supported by Olympic Gold-medal winning cyclist Chris Boardman.

He says: “Balanceability is the fundamental starting point for children’s cycling and an excellent opportunity to promote active lifestyles at the earliest possible age. I can see it also provides a natural lead into Bikeability for schools and I would encourage all schools to give children the opportunity to use balance bikes.”

Amanda Locke, a Teaching Assistant at Caythorpe, has been trained to deliver the Balanceability sessions and said: “Balanceability also teaches a variety of important skills. Improving physical development, supporting core strength and providing life skills through the programme align with our aim to deliver first-hand experiences to the pupils.

“Balanceability is a great starting point to help children learn how to ride a bike.”