School gets £10k for outdoor gym trail

A Sleaford primary school is celebrating a successful £10,000 Lottery bid to add gym equipment to its outdoor area.

William Alvey School had applied to the National Lottery Awards for All scheme of the Big Lottery Fund.

The funding will pay for outdoor gym equipment to be installed over the Easter holidays.

Headteacher Stephen Tapley was thrilled at the news of the successful bid, saying: “We are keen to ensure the children at the William Alvey are given every opportunity to develop physically as well as academically.

“We are part of the North Kesteven District Council obesity pilot and physical activity strategy and we know how important it is for children to stay fit and healthy.”

The NKDC scheme is part of the authority’s priorities to encourage residents to be more fit and active to improve levels of health and obesity locally.

Mr Tapley added: “We extended our existing trim-trail last summer which is used by all the children at break and lunchtimes as well as Sleaford Day Nursery before and after school.

“It has proved very popular and with this in mind we decided to apply for a grant from the National Lottery Awards for All Big Lottery Fund in an effort to add an outdoor gym.

The gym will consist of eight pieces of equipment including such items as an Air Skier, a Hip Twister, Tai Chi Spinners and an Arm and Pedal bike to name but a few.”

He said the new facility will use equipment designed especially with children in mind.

It will be used by various groups of children from within the community as well as the school and he believed it should add a new dimension to the school’s drive to make ‘more children more active’.