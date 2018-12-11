School’s Hairspray production set to be a Christmas sell-out

Sir William Robertson Academy students at Welbourn have been busy rehearsing for their 2018 school production of Hairspray, the musical.

More than 70 pupils from Years 7 to 13 are cast in their version of the West End hit musical.

The production is being put together by the academy’s Drama and Music departments and led by Bryony Burrough, Head of Drama and Mike Willson, Head of Music.

Hairspray is an American musical with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman and a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, based on John Waters’s 1988 film of the same name.

The songs include 1960s-style dance music and downtown rhythm and blues.

In 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, teenager Tracy Turnblad’s dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance programme based on the real-life Buddy Deane Show. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, and meets a colourful group of characters, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show’s integration.

Tracy Turnblad is played by Poppy Haggo (Year 11) from Greylees, Sleaford, Link Larkin is played by Jake Stamp (Year 13) from Navenby and Corny Collins is played by Ewan Armstrong (Year 13) from Balderton. Other lead roles are Edna Turnblad played by Y13 student Jake Shaw from Newark, Wilbur Turnblad played by

Aaron Simons (Year 13) from Coddington, Amber Von Tussle played by Libby Carrington (Year 11) from Balderton and Penny Pingleton by Katie Randall (Year 11) from Wellingore.

Mr Willson and the cast members also ran a fun Hairspray workshop tour around the primary schools in late November and those primary schools will get chance to come and see the show at a matinee performance tomorrow (Wednesday).

Performances take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week at 7 at the school with all tickets priced at £5. Tickets can be bought by calling 01400 272422.