School shows added value it offers pupils

A primary school is celebrating being listed best in the Sleaford area and sixth in the county in the highly regarded Real Schools Guide.

Headteachers recommend the guide, put together by a national newspaper group, as it takes into account a far wider range of indicators than merely academic test results used in other Government league tables, looking at 44 different sources.

The guide looks at academic attainment and progress for all, including those with special educational needs and disabilities and English as a foreign language, teaching ratios, finances and other data, ranking schools according to a formula. Church Lane School is seen as well above county averages for these and has been placed sixth best in Lincolnshire.

Callum Clay has been headteacher for three years having joined the school seven years ago, being promoted to Head of School before his latest role.

He said: “They (the compilers of the guide) get at all the data available. We are a very inclusive school and have a lot of children that come from abroad and learn English as a second language, as well as others with educational needs. We make sure whatever your background or difficulties, everyone is treated the same and every child has the ability to achieve. We facilitate to ensure that happens.”

He wanted to thank everyone in the community, staff and children for helping achieve this result. “We are very proud of the school and our families have reacted with pride as well,” commented. “There has been a lot of hard work from staff, children and families to be able to achieve that.

“It is the highest we have been for a long time.

“We have come quite a long way over the last 10 years or so, with an outstanding Ofsted report in 2014 and we are still achieving at the highest standard and it is nice to be recognised.”

He admitted that tucked away off the main road, some people have not realised there is a primary school there.

“We want to make everyone aware we are here and achieving some amazing things,” said Mr Clay.

Recently they have enjoyed a visit from South African dance troupe Zulu Nation, while the older children go on a trip to Paris every two years, adding experiences for children they might not encounter otherwise and enriching the curriculum.

The school currently has 202 pupils on roll compared to a maximum capacity of 210, plus they have 30 children in nursery. Mr Clay said he has a good team of around 40 members of staff, all playing their part.