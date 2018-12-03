School unveils new £92k food classroom

Pupils at a Sleaford school are licking their lips at the prospect of serving up menus in their new look cookery classroom thanks to a £92,000 refit.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School officially unveiled the refurbished facility for food and nutrition lessons to invited guests last week after completion of the £92,00 project over the summer.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School Year 11 GCSE students Amy Hazelwood and Rachael Ing checking out the new facilities in the food room. EMN-181123-162748001

Head of School Josephine Smith explained there had been no prospect of finding government funding for the work, but subject leader Julie Pankhurst found out about the Savoy Trust on a visit to another Design and Technology Department in Lincoln.

She said: “They too had benefitted from the generosity of this charity and Mrs Pankhurst came back determined that our students might benefit in the same way, writing a bid with Robert Carre Trust Operations Manager Andy Allen.

“Our old facility had done good service over the years but it was tired and needed modernising. In the process of refurbishing the room the classroom has been turned round so the working wall is on a different side.”

This increased the teaching capacity of the room from 20 to 24 pupils and making it more user friendly. There is also a disability height work station as well as new appliances, storage and blast chillers.

“They don’t even have those in the Bake Off tent,” remarked Mrs Smith.

As well as receiving £62,000 from the Savoy Trust, the school also received a bequest of £20,000 from a Mr Andrews, leaving the school to make up the remainder.

As well as food technology classes, Mrs Smith said it also allowed the room to be used for community events, teach sixth formers how to cook value meals at university and give competitors the best chance to impress in the Rotary Young Chef competition.