School visit to mosque compares faiths

Year Six pupils from St Botolph’s CE Primary School visited Sleaford’s Islamic Centre last week to compare it to Christian buildings for their Religious Education topic about ‘Sacred places’.

They were shown around the mosque, and the new larger one nearing completion, and heard what makes it sacred to Muslim people.

Teacher Emma Bellaby said they were made very welcome and learned more about the religion to compare it to their parish church.

They are pictured with Noureddine Belazia and Albabul Islam.