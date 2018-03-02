Schools closed in Sleaford area for third day due to snow and roads still closed

Schools in Sleaford area are set to be closed again for a third day (Friday) after receiving advice from the multi-agency group handling the severe weather in Lincolnshire.

The guidance for education establishments is that travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

They again asked that all head teachers and leaders of universities and colleges, early years and pre-school settings should consider whether they open their buildings for business and inform their pupils and staff as quickly as possible on their decision.

This has led to all secondary schools in the Sleaford area closing as well as most primary schools.

Mark Guest, headteacher said in a message on Thursday evening on the website of Sir William Robertson Academy at Welbourn: “As snow has continued to fall steadily all day and as temperatures remain below zero with no immediate prospect of any of the lying snow thawing, the school will remain closed to all pupils and staff once again tomorrow.

“I am sure that routes to school will remain extremely hazardous and there are large accumulations of drifting snow on the school site which would make vehicle access extremely difficult. Pedestrian movement around the school site would also be unsafe tomorrow as a result of the deep snow and ice on buildings and paths.

“The current forecast suggests milder weather on Sunday so I am hopeful that we can re-open on Monday.”

Principal of St George’s Academy at Sleaford, Wayne Birks had similar things to say about taking advice from the multi-agency group: “It is anticipated that conditions will improve over the weekend to allow both the Sleaford and Ruskington campuses to re open as normal on Monday.”

Carre’s and Kesteven and Sleaford High Schools announced they would be closed on Friday too, stating on Thursday evening: “Following further consideration of the ongoing safety issues relating to travel to and from school for students, their parents and staff, along with the uncertainty of public transport, we have taken advice from the Lincolnshire County Council multi agency group. Based on this, we have taken the decision to close the school on Friday.

“We expect to be open on Monday and will update the website as soon as we can confirm this.”

Lincolnshire Police control room has listed the current situation for roads as of 10pm.

A15 south of Bourne passable with care.

A15 Bracebridge Heath to Sleaford recently ploughed and passable with care.

A607 Bracebridge Heath to Fulbeck - last report impassable.

A17 Holdingham to Newark - last report closed.

B6403 High Dyke Sleaford to Grantham - passable with care.

B1398 Burton to Ingham - impassable.

A158 Horncastle towards Wragy - impassable.

B1225 Caistor High Street - impassable.

A153 Cadwell Hill - impassable.

A16 Dunby Top - impassable.

A52 Skegness to Boston - impassable.

A151 Pose Hole to Pinchbeck West - impassable.

B1168 Holbeach St John- impassable.

A16 Sutterton - long queues.

A1/A17 junction now reopened.

Sleafordian Coaches announced on its social media this evening that after dialogue with many of the headteachers from the schools they operate routes to they have made the decision to cancel all school transport tomorrow, Friday.

The firm adds: “We assessed many of the roads we travel on this afternoon and many roads are unsafe.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause however passenger and driver safety is of upmost priority and we feel the road conditions are too risky to operate.”

The company also added that three more of its routes would not be running on Friday:

5496 - Pickworth to Sleaford

3497 - Dembleby to Osbournby

6259 - Scopwick to Martin Mary King School