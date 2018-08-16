‘Significant’ increase in higher A level grades at Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford - RESULTS DAY PHOTO GALLERY

Carre’s Grammar School headteacher Nick Law was particularly pleasaed with a ‘significant’ increase in higher grades achieved as the results of this year’s A levels are issued today (Thursday).

Mr Law said: “We are delighted with the achievements of our Year 13 students whose hard work and dedication has been rewarded with a tremendous set of qualifications, both with A Levels and vocational qualifications.

Carres Grammar School. L-R Connor McCracken 18 and Joshua Barnes 18. EMN-180816-122612001

“We are particularly pleased with the significant increase in the number of higher grades achieved, which reflect the tremendous diligence of our students, their scholarship and tenacity. They open up extraordinary opportunities for our students which allow them to make ambitious choices and to flourish in a future of their own making.”

Mr Law said A Levels remain the ‘gold standard’ of what can be achieved in school and the exams have become more challenging and rigorous, yet Carre’s results have improved upon the high standards of the previous years.

The same is true for the BTECs that students have taken, with many achieving distinctions.

The headteacher added: “Whilst students have worked hard over their time at the school, staff also deserve much praise for the support, encouragement, quality of teaching and many extra hours they have put in with the students. This demonstrates the strength of the collaboration between the staff of the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form and the success of developing teaching that supports students and encourages the independent learning, a skill that is required in many

walks of life.

“Challenging subjects continue to be taken by our students and they achieve highly in these areas, allowing them to access courses at some of the country’s top universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, as well as a vast range of courses.”

He said Sixth Form study is a young person’s passport to the next stage of their lives and wished all Year 13 leavers well as they progress to university, college, apprenticeships or employment.

High achievers include: Thomas Rock 2A* 2A going to Leeds to study Mechanical Engineering; Daniel Abbott 2A* 1A going to Loughborough to study Computer Science; Elin Greenhalgh 2A* 1A going to Leeds to study Philosophy; Guy Parsons 2A* 1A going to Norwich University of the Arts to study in Illustration; Grace Turpin 2A* 1A going to Nottingham University to study Philosophy and Saffron Jackson 1A* 2A going to Cambridge to study Human, Social and Political Sciences.

Also James Brown 1A* 2A going to Loughborough studying Mechanical Engineering; Holly Clayton 1A* 2A going to Queen Mary University of London to read Law; David Golding 1A* 2A going to Warwick studying Computer Science; Isaac Hutchings 1A* 2A going to Bristol studying Mechanical Engineering; Theo Marten 1A* 2A going to York reading History; Jack Skiba 1A* 2A going to Bath to study Mathematics; Elvira Tsou 1A* 2A going to Kings College London studying Molecular Genetics; Jamie Watson 1A* 2A going to Newcastle to do Modern Languages; Daniel Brenton 3A to Loughborough studying Geography; Charlotte Chesters-Thompson 3A going to Bristol studying Biomedical Sciences; Billy Duncan 3A going to Leeds studying History; Alex McGinley 3A going to Oxford to study PPE; Georgia Appleyard A*AB; Georgina Vasey A*AB goign to Warwick to study Theatre and Performance Studies; and Khalid Abdelrazek A*AB going to Sheffield to study Economics.