Sixth formers lose leaving day

A petition of 370 signatures has been gathered by sixth formers objecting to changes to their traditional pre-exam ‘Leavers Day’ on May 25.

In the past, Year 13 pupils would come into Kesteven and Sleaford High School on the Friday before half term, often in fancy dress. A few good-natured pranks would be played before heading off to celebrate. But a change of format means some feel cheated out of their annual tradition.

Chelsea Searle, 18, of Sleaford, said: “It is something we have looked forward to. Two weeks ago we started a petition and we have got more than 370 names.”

It was presented to the Student Council but rejected by Head of School, Josephine Smith.

Chelsea said: “The school don’t want us in on Friday at all. We just wanted to discuss some middle ground.”

Head of School, Mrs Smith explained Leavers Day plans have changed: “The pranks on the Friday morning, although largely well meant, have in the past led to some damage to the school, as well as potential disruption for Year 11 students in GCSE exams.

“Students and teachers can mark the end of formal lessons together on the Thursday afternoon instead of Friday morning in a more celebratory way with the Year 13 students gathering for team games and farewell speeches.

“Year 11’s will share form videos of their time at the school in a final assembly.”

Both year groups will celebrate the end of exam season with proms and prizegiving assemblies in the autumn.