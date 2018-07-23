Sleaford area pupils put to the test in technology tournament

Pupils at Kirkby la Thorpe CofE Academy are pictured taking part in a technology tournament organised by the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven.

It saw them having to build a crane to retrieve and transport a container doubling as a sensitive flask which had been involved in a train derailment.

The task was devised by former teacher John Webster.

As well as designing and building a crane using materials provided, an added complication was to negotiate a low bridge that was in the way. All was done as small scale models.

Equipment provided included an electric motor – which needed some gearing added – and the aim was to produce a wheeled truck, a method of delivery including battery power, a gearbox and a moveable jib for the crane to be able to pass under the low bridge.

Pupils worked in groups of four and produced five good cranes which all worked and completed the task in under one minute – the fastest being 25 seconds!

During the day the pupils learned a lot of things including working as a group, methods of construction and how and why gearboxes are constructed and used.