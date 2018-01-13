Sleaford students will record work of volunteers in open air arts space

Young people are being encouraged to join in upcoming workshops designed to link up with the older generation.

See and Hear is an intergenerational media project awarded £2,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery, being led by the Nettles Volunteer Group, who maintain and enhance Sleaford’s public green space The Nettles, on East Banks.

The community project will involve a group of young people working with the members of the Nettles group to record their ongoing work, stories, wildlife and anecdotes of the space on video.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School has been offered the opportunity to be involved and 10 students from years 10 and 12 have been offered free training to learn techniques to interview and record people’s stories using tablets.

The project aims to bring different generations together, sharing skills and knowledge, while helping to promote this public green space and the need to care for natural habitats.

For further information go to: http://www.artsnk.org/about/case-studies/the-nettles/

The first workshop will be on February 2, from 10am-3pm at the National Centre for Craft and Design in town (lunch provided) with historian Danny Pedler.

The students will learn a variety of interview techniques and how to record people’s stories.

The second workshop is on February 5, 10am – 4pm at NCCD with Electric Egg (Film, Animation and Photography) to learn how to use tablets and free software to create brilliant video clips to share. It will include a walk to the Nettles to record the Nettles Volunteer Group in action.

Students will then work with the Nettles Volunteers to pass on their knowledge.