‘Snow’ stopping World Book Day fun

Mary Poppins, The Mad Hatter, The Cat in the Hat, Wally ... there were some new names on the register when Ruskington’s Winchelsea Primary School marked World Book Day on Wednesday last week.

Youngsters donned fancy dress inspired by characters from literature for the celebrations, postponed at the school from the previous week due to the snow.

The day included: a special assembly with class fashion parades and guess-the-book quizzes; literature-inspired crafts, such as making book covers and book marks; writing book reviews; and even a Where’s Wally-inspired cake provided by The Farm Kitchen, at Ewerby Thorpe, with the chance for children to win a copy of the famous puzzle book.

