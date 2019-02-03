Sporty school’s highest honour

A sporty Sleaford school has a top award to show for its active approach to learning.

St Botolph’s Primary School, Quarrington is one of only two schools in the district to have achieved the Platinum School Games Mark, in recognition of having achieved gold standard for the last five years.

Active Schools Co-ordinator for Sleaford area, Alex Smith, presented the certificate having been working with the school for some time.

He explained: “I come and spend a day doing PE sessions with the pupils with Carre’s Sports Outreach programme and we have been working towards this platinum award over the past five years.”

The awards scheme is run through the Youth Sport Trust, challenging schools to demonstrate an overall increase in physical activity.

Sporting competitions, extra-curricular clubs and even ‘active maths’ lessons have boosted the curriculum following years of demands from academic subjects on timetables squeezing PE sessions nationally and increasing concerns about child obesity.

Mr Smith said: “It is about targeted intervention and increasing physical activity throughout the school to help children make the right choices. The money invested from the ’sugar tax’ has seen PE budgets doubled, restocking equipment cupboards.”

Deputy headteacher, Emma Bellaby was delighted saying: “To achieve this award shows our consistent commitment to sport.”