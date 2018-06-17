Spotlight on healthy eating

A week of activities based on the theme of healthy eating is currently underway at Heckington St Andrew’s CofE Primary School.

The Howell Road school is lending its support to the British Nutrition Foundation’s Healthy Eating Week, a campaign which runs until Friday and aims to increase knowledge about healthy eating, wellbeing, and physical activities.

It has so far seen pupils deliver an assembly on the subject of healthy eating and make daily, nutritious snacks to share around the school. They plan to use the vegetables that they have been growing on site (pictured) for more bites to eat.

With Healthy Eating Week still running, pupils are encouraging members of the community to get on board with the campaign, taking such steps as ensuring they have a breakfast.