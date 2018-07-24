St George’s Academy careers event continues to expand

The annual Sleaford schools careers fair at St George’s Academy on Thursday saw nearly 900 pupils gain an insight into university, appenticeship and training opportunities.

This is the fourth year of the event, this time with around 65 exhibitors. Careers adviser Donna Jarvis said around 450 year 12 students from the three schools plus 380 year nines took part.

Students chat about opportunities with staff from GLL which runs libraries in the county and public leisure contracts in North Kesteven. EMN-180716-002734001

She said: “It is growing each year and we even have a few former students here as well.”

The event was sponsored by local employer, Tulip pork products of Ruskington. Another key local employer, Staples disposables, based near Fulbeck, were also keen to open young people’s eyes to the opportunities it offers working with national retailers.

Leisure and library contractors GLL were on hand as were the National Trust. Melissa Maynard from the Trust explained: “We have several sixth formers from Sleaford doing work experience with us.

“We do something called Takeover Day which is run by children in museums across the country.

St George's Academy careers fair, Helen Greene and Andrew Eames of Staples chat to St George's students Michael Freestone and Ethan Crichton. EMN-180716-002813001

“The students will be forming a visitor experience and delivering it on Wednesday, July 25 at Belton House.”

Last year students from Grantham College designed a house tour, garden and family craft activities. She is excited to see what this year’s students come up with.