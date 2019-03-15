Students at Sleaford school reminded to be safe after sixth former approached by man in a red Vauxhall Corsa

Students have been reminded to take care when walking to and from a Sleaford school after an incident was reported.

A warning was issued to children a parents at Kesteven and Sleaford High School yesterday afternoon (Thursday) after an incident was reported by the parent of a sixth form student based at the school.

A 'personal safety message' was issued following the incident reported on Wednesday when the student was approached by "a young man in a red Corsa'.

Students were reminded 'as a precaution' to: "Please be extra vigilant. Please note that the young person was not harmed in any way."

The school added in their statement: "Please remember to keep yourself safe when walking to and from school - whenever possible you should be walking in group sof at least two. Remember that you should never accept a lift, or engage in a conversation with a person that you do not know."