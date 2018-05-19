‘Team effort’ sees trim trail re-vamped

A trim trail at a school near Sleaford has been revamped, following years of fundraising and a £5,000 donation from supermarket giant Tesco.

For the last few years, The Friends of School group at Kirkby la Thorpe CofE Primary School has been raising funds for the project. Their efforts received a boost when Tesco awarded the scheme £5,000 through its Bags of Help initiative.

The £13,140 facility recently had its official opened at the school’s spring fair.

Headteacher Katie Gravil thanked all those involved in the new trim trail – Tesco, Friends of School, parents, carers, pupils, staff, and Wragby’s Play Days, which completed the installation, saying: said: “It has been a team effort and I know that the new trim trail will bring much enjoyment for years to come.”