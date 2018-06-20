Top hotel’s charity is a recipe for success

A Sleaford secondary school has secured significant funding to refurbish its food technology teaching space, thanks to a famous London hotel.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School has been successful in obtaining most of the money needed from The Savoy Educational Trust for the £90,000-plus project which is expected to be completed for the start of the next academic year. Work begins in early July.

The bid was orchestrated by Head of Technology Julie Pankhurst and Operations Manager Andy Allen.

Josephine Smith, Head of School said: “My thanks go to The Savoy Education Trust for their significant contribution to improving facilities for students at the High School.

“This refurbishment will benefit every Key Stage 3 student as they study Food Technology, inspire our GCSE option students and provide a great venue for some of our most popular extra curricular clubs too.”

Mrs Julie Pankhurst, Subject Leader for Technology said: “Developing skills in food and nutrition are important life skills as well as enabling students to access career opportunities with the UK’s largest employment sector.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the students and for the school.”

The new Food Preparation and Nutrition GCSE syllabus is popular with Key Stage 4 students at the school and the space will be used by every Key Stage 3 student as part of their Design and Technology curriculum. The new space will provide improved opportunities for the popular extra-curricular food clubs, Sixth Form enrichment programme and challenges such as the national Young Chef competition. The space will also be available for local groups to hire, with access for those requiring special assistance.

The Trust was founded in 1961 by four directors of The Savoy Hotel in London as a completely independent, grant-giving charitable trust for educational purposes, mainly, not exclusively, related to the hospitality industry. This was boosted by the sale of their shares.

The main aim of the Trust is for the advancement and development of education, training and qualifications in the hospitality business to ensure a properly equipped workforce for the future.