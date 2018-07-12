Top young debaters meet the Prime Minister

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson welcomed Eleanor Taylor of Branston Community Academy and Nancy Threapleton of Rauceby Primary School on Wednesday to Westminster after they came top in her School Debating Competition staged in Sleaford to celebrate 100 years of votes for women, and to encourage girls to get into politics.

Nancy debated the gender pay gap and Eleanor delivered a speech on gender stereotyping in children’s toys. They won a trip to Parliament for a tour of the historic building, watched the debates and met the Prime Minister Theresa May.

Dr Johnson said: “I had a great time showing them round and talking to them about their future aspirations.”