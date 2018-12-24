Tree-mendous donation

The PTA at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic School has donated several Christmas trees to Sleaford Community Larder to give to deserving families in need.

The trees had been used in a festive decorating contest by the classes and rather than throw them away, chairman Kevin Skeith felt they could be put to better use, after the school already donated a mountain of food as well.

A grateful Rod Munro from the Community Larder said they had identified families who will get the trees, complete with baubles and decorations.