Trench recreation inspires St George’s Academy students

Sleaford students have been learning about what it was like to go ‘Over the Top’.

As part of the centenary of the end of the First World War a ‘trench’ has been recreated in one of the libraries at St George’s Academy.

The First World War trench display at St George's Academy. EMN-180511-164243001

It was built by construction students and Year 7 English students will use it with accompanying film footage to imagine what it would have been like waiting to go over the top, to produce a piece of creative writing.

Year 8 history classes will also visit the trench for History Week in the library.

Remembrance-related displays feature in all three of the Academy libraries. Sleaford Museum has also loaned artefacts.

Academy Librarian Jan Curtis said: “In a very small way we are hoping to show them the horrors that soldiers experienced.”

A trench was previously built in the library in 2014 to mark the start of the war.