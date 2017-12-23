Volunteers needed for independent school admission appeals

Legal Services Lincolnshire are looking to recruit new volunteers to sit on their board of independent panel members who hear and deliberate county wide school admission appeals.

When a child is refused a place at a school or academy of their choice, they are entitled to appeal the decision.

Panel members hear the submissions of both the school and the parents, consider these and make a decision as to whether the refusal should be upheld or overruled.Martin Taylor, panel member, said: “Independent appeal panels are so vital and the work is so immensely rewarding.

“Equally it is important for admission authorities to have their decisions validated independently when challenged.

“The work is intellectually and emotionally stimulating and you are part of a dedicated and hard-working team.”

Susie Quinn, panel member, added: “I enjoy doing appeals because it’s good to use my experience and build on the professional skills I have gained over the years.

“The people you work with are so varied and interesting and every appeal is different.

“It can be a very humbling experience. I feel I am giving something back.”

While this is a volunteer position, all travel expenses will be reimbursed.

The closing date for applications is Friday, January 26, 2018.

If you would like to get involved or would like an informal chat regarding this opportunity please contact Jessica Hart at LegalAppeals@lincolnshire.gov.uk.