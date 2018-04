Kirkby La Thorpe CofE Primary Academy football team were ‘wheelie’ excited to receive a complete new kit.

Local business Wheelcraft, based in Heckington, have sponsored the team. Headteacher Katie Gravil said: “We are extremely grateful to Wheelcraft for their support and it is wonderful to see the children so proud in their new kit. Liz Penson of Wheelcraft is pictured presenting the new strip to Oliver Trimingham, team captain.