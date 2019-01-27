Young chefs serve up their creations

Six young culinary hopefuls took part in the Sleaford heats of the Rotary Club Young Chef competition.

The future looks bright for these talented youngsters as the would-be chefs from the town’s three secondary schools battled it out for a place in the Rotary District Final to be held in Peterborough on February 9 at Nene Park Academy.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Sleaford, each competitor was given just £15 to spend on producing a two course meal for two people in a time of two hours including a preparation time of 30 minutes - all performed in the newly refurbished food technology kitchens at Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

A mouth watering array of food was produced and presented on individual tables with menus to match giving the judges a most difficult task in deciding a winner.

Marks were awarded or deducted for presentation, taste, the use of healthy ingredients and other elements of culinary practice.

The two successful cooks were Scarlett Enright and Alice Constantine, both students at Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

In presenting the awards Rotarian Susan Waring, President of the Rotary Club of Sleaford, praised the high standard achieved by all the entrants and commented on how much she had enjoyed sampling the various dishes.

She expressed thanks to Kesteven and Sleaford High School for hosting the event in their ‘state-of-the-art’ redesigned home economics department.