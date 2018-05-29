Young reporters cover a hot story

The Standard’s News Editor, Andy Hubbert, was invited to hear news stories written by Year Four children at St Botolph’s School, in Quarrington, on Wednesday after they were tasked with reporting on a Harry Potter-themed dragon invasion.

They had been asked to look after a dragon egg for a week on behalf of Newt Scamander (dragon expert for the Ministry of Magic) as his dragon Shirley was on the loose and could eat her own eggs. “We created an ‘egg watch’ timetable,” said teacher Natasha Smith.

The children learned about how to write a newspaper article and wrote their own examples when Andy called upon them to cover the story on his behalf. The girls and boys did not disappoint, with colourful accounts of flaming trolleys in supermarkets, chairs scattered and dragon footprints across the classroom after an unexpected visit by Shirley.