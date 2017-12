Foundation Stage pupils at Leasingham’s St Andrew’s Primary School performed their play, Cock a Doodle Day for family and friends at the end of term.

The play told the story of the farm animals who were in the stable when Jesus was born.

Executive headteacher David Hodgson said: “They were fantastic - after 12 weeks of school. They spoke very confidently and even sang solos to the audience.

“They were supported by the oldest children in the school.”