Youngsters take on the Quadcopter Challenge

Schoolchildren from the Sleaford area have been taking part in a unique aerial contest.

Youngsters at Carre’s Grammar School, in Sleaford, and Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, recently put themselves to the test in Raytheon’s annual Quadcopter Challenge.

Raytheon – an aerospace and defence company – is running the competition nationwide, taking in eight regions and 40 schools ahead of a grand final in Birmingham next month.

The effort reflects the business’ commitment to promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) subjects to cultivate the next generation of scientists and engineers.

It saw Raytheon ambassadors teach the pupils how to build and fly a fully operational, remotely piloted quadcopter, before they went on to compete with it in a series of intricate flying challenges designed to test speed, agility and accuracy. Contestants were also assessed on creativity and engineering skill.

In the end, Carre’s Grammar and Sir William Robertston missed out on a place in the grand final, as did Branston Community Academy, with victory in the Waddington contest going to William Farr School, of Dunholme.