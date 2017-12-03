Electrical firm seeks a charity

Sleaford electrical firm Butlers is appealing for charities in the area to put themselves forward to be its first ever Charity of the Year.

In the past the firm has helped lots of different local good causes through volunteering, sponsoring events and lending equipment free of charge; last year alone they supported over 15 different charitable events.

During 2018, Butlers has decided to adopt a charity to dedicate their efforts.

Managing director Matt Cook explained: “As a business we enjoy giving back to the local community and it’s something that we feel very strongly about, but perhaps in the past we have stretched ourselves a little too thinly. Next year, by focusing our efforts on one or two charities we hope to be able to make a bigger impact to the work they do.

“We’re inviting charities to apply and once we’ve got all the applications in we will sit down as a team and decide which of the applicants we want to support during 2018.”

He hoped they could choose a cause they all feel passionate about, to be announced during a shopping and mince pies event at their premises on Lions Way in Sleaford Enterprise Park between 4-6pm on December 6. Butlers will also raffle off a hamper to kick-start their fundraising. Email info@raybutlerltd.co.uk or call 01529 302665 to be added to the guest list.

Good causes should apply by email explaining what they do and why they need support to sally@raybutlerltd.co.uk by tomorrow (Thursday).