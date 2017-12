Emergency services are this morning, Wednesday, at the scene of a fire at Claremont Park in Sleaford.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 7.20am this morning, Wednesday December 20, to the fire at the static home park.

A police cordon has been set up in the area.

Police have confirmed the fire was in a park home.

UPDATE: Two rescued from bungalow blaze in Sleaford