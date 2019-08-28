Emergency services on scene of 'serious' four vehicle collision on A153 near Anwick.

The A153 has been closed for several hours near Anwick after what Lincolnshire Police describe as a 'serious' four vehicle collision earlier this afternoon.

The collision occurred on the road between the turnings for Ruskington Fen and Haverholme, between Anwick and Ruskington, at about 4.55pm today (Wednesday).

A police statement said four vehicles are involved and emergency services have been on the scene. "Please avoid the area for the time being while we help those involved," they advised.

The road was still closed at 9pm this evening with diversions set up at Speedway Corner and the turning for Ruskington Fen.