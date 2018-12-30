Engineer accolade for Carre’s students

Two Carre’s Grammar School students were among a privileged selection of students nationwide to be honoured by one of the UK’s leading engineering programmes.

Daniel Pepper and Daniel Coupland were among 393 students - including a record-equalling 113 girls - to achieve a coveted Arkwright Engineering Scholarship award as part of a drive to inspire future leaders in engineering.

The talented group, aged 16-17, were presented with their accolades at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in London.

They were picked from 1,600 hopefuls who applied in 2018 following a rigorous selection process, which assesses their academic, practical and leadership skills in engineering.

The awards were presented by RAF Grp Capt Tony Keeling, Air Marshal Julian Young and Air Vice Marshal Ross Paterson.