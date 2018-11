An evening of music is set to take place in a village near Sleaford this weekend - and everyone is invited.

The event will be held at St Bartholomew’s Church, in Welby, on Saturday, November 17.

Charlie Walf and George Stray will be performing a mix of classic country, western and rock and roll.

There will be music from 6pm and organisers promise a fun evening of entertainment for all.

Entry is free but donations in aid of Welby Church would be gratefully received.