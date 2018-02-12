Agencies to reveal future plans for the River Slea

An event is being staged by Andrew Greenwood of Sleaford Rivercare river clean up group to offer people the chance to discover more about the waterway that runs through our town.

The presentation is being held at Sleaford Town Hall on Navigation Yard, off Carre Street on February 27 from 6.30-8.30pm and offers the chance to fund out what is happening now and in the future to the river from planned developments by various agencies.

There will be explanations by representatives of the Environment Agency - the government department ultimately responsible for the river’s protection and maintenance, Rivercare, Lincolnshire Rivers Trust - the organisation looking at projects to make the county’s rivers more sustainable and wildlife friendly, Sleaford Town Council which supports the Rivercare group, and North Kesteven District Council as the planning authority.

There is free entry, teas and coffees and parking in Eastgate car park.