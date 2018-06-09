Castlefield clean up effort collects a clog!

Sleaford Town Councillors joined local volunteers last Sunday for an organised litter pick around the Castlefield beauty spot.

Facebook group Sleaford Be Litter Free had staged the litter pick and were joined by new Mayor, Coun Grenville Jackson, alongside Coun Linda Edwards-Shea, her husband Paul.

Sleaford Be Litter Free litter pick at Castle Fields. Alexandra Harris. EMN-180406-100015001

Mel Stanley of SBLF and Coun Jackson noted areas that need more work, like the ditch alongside Nags Head Passage.

The team collected four bags of cans, food wrappers and beer boxes and one volunteer even found a clog!

Sleaford Be Litter Free litter pick at Castle Fields. Bob Stanley with his grandson Daniel Harris 6. EMN-180406-100036001

Sleaford Be Litter Free litter pick at Castle Fields. Paul and Linda Edwards-Shea. EMN-180406-100047001