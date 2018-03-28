Changes to bin collection dates over Easter period

With Easter weekend upon us North Kesteven District Council is reminding residents to check their bin collection dates.

Collections due on Good Friday (March 30) will be as normal.

If your bin would usually be collected on Monday April 2, put it out for collection from 7.30am on Saturday March 31 instead.

Should you be unsure about your collection day visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybincollectionday

It is also not too late to sign up for this year’s garden waste collection service.

The service will run through to March 31, 2019, emptying your brown bins every other week except during December and January when the frequency reduces.

The charge for the year will be £30 for the collection of a single garden waste bin and £12 for each additional bin.

To find out more about the service visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/GardenWaste