Churchgoers and runners doing their bit to keep Sleaford tidy!

Litter pickers have been busy in Sleaford again doing their best to make the place look neat for the upcoming visit by judges for East Midlands in Bloom. Members of Facebook group Sleaford Be Litter Free, Les and Christine Parker, recruited members of Sleaford Global from The Riverside Church for a clean up of the underpass at Castle Causeway. They gave it a fresh coat of paint and did lots of weeding.

Litter pickers have been busy in Sleaford again doing their best to make the place look neat for the upcoming visit by judges for East Midlands in Bloom.

The overgrown and graffiti-covered underpass at Castle Causeway, Sleaford. EMN-180307-115603001

Members of Facebook group Sleaford Be Litter Free supported members of Sleaford Global from The Riverside Church for an annual clean up of the underpass at Castle Causeway, a project the church has adopted annual for nine years.

They gave it a fresh coat of paint and did lots of weeding.

Sleaford Striders runners also set off on two sessions picking up litter as they jogged around the town - known as ‘Plogging’